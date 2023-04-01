One male left with life-threatening injuries following accident

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating an accident that happened in the area of Woodhill Drive on Saturday morning.

Crews received a call at around 9:17 AM for a report of an accident that left one vehicle flipped over in a body of water. According to police, the top part of the vehicle was submerged upon arrival.

One adult male was transported to the hospital after crews extricated him from the vehicle. He reportedly has life-threatening injuries from the accident.

CRU is continuing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

