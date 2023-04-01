Perfection! Transy women complete unbeaten season, win DIII national championship

Defeat Christopher Newport, 57-52
Transy's Dasia Thornton celebrates the school's first national championship.
Transy's Dasia Thornton celebrates the school's first national championship.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Tex. (WKYT) - Transylvania defeated Christopher Newport in the NCAA D-III national championship game on Saturday, 57-52. It’s the school’s first national title.

Madison Kellione led the Pioneers with 17 points. Dasia Thornton finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Transy (33-0) led 23-21 at the half.

After trailing by 10 with 9:11 remaining, Christopher Newport tied the game 47-47 with 2:18 to go. Transy was eight-for-eight on free throws down the stretch to win it by five.

The win completes Transy’s perfect season, becoming just the 10th program in women’s DIII basketball to go undefeated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s over 100 arcade games, a bowling alley, laser tag and a whole lot more. Something for...
Doors open for Lexington’s new option for family fun
Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and High Winds Likely
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
One dead after Scott Co. crash
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific

Latest News

The Wildcats move to 6-1 in SEC play on windy, rainy Friday night in Lexington
No. 16 Kentucky baseball run rules No. 25 Missouri
The Transylvania women’s basketball team is down in Dallas, Texas, getting ready to play in...
Undefeated Transylvania women set for DIII Championship on Saturday
Transylvania women set to play for national championship
WATCH | Transylvania women set to play for national championship
Quarter horse racing returns to Kentucky for the first time in over a decade
WATCH | Quarter horse racing returns to Kentucky for the first time in over a decade