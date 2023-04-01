Portion of US-23 closed

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A portion of US-23 is closed at this time due to downed power lines, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC announced Saturday that several downed power poles have all lanes of US 23 closed between I-64 and KY 3294 on Cannonsburg Road.

KYTC Officials expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

