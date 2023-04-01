Portion of US-23 closed

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expect the road to be closed for several hours.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expect the road to be closed for several hours.(KYTC)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A portion of US-23 is closed at this time due to downed power lines, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC announced Saturday that several downed power poles have all lanes of US 23 closed between I-64 and KY 3294 on Cannonsburg Road.

KYTC Officials expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s over 100 arcade games, a bowling alley, laser tag and a whole lot more. Something for...
Doors open for Lexington’s new option for family fun
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
One dead after Scott Co. crash
Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and High Winds Likely
For some advocates, it’s been nearly 10 years since they started working towards legalizing...
What does new medical cannabis law mean for Kentuckians?
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Perfection! Transy women complete unbeaten season, win DIII national championship
Perfection! Transy women complete unbeaten season, win DIII national championship
Hiker injured by falling branch in Powell County
WATCH | Hiker injured by falling branch in Powell County
One man dies in rollover accident
WATCH | One man dies in rollover accident
28th annual Save A Lot Raceday gives back to community members in need
‘We’re resilient and strong’: Isom IGA reopens after being damaged by historic flood