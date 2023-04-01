Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two bodies found in Kentucky home
House Fire
Retired state trooper found dead after Ky. house fire
There’s over 100 arcade games, a bowling alley, laser tag and a whole lot more. Something for...
Doors open for Lexington’s new option for family fun
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Latest News

The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
One dead after Scott Co. crash
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Mississippi to see the devastation left by...
Biden tours damage as new tornado outbreak hits
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash