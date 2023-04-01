UK freshman Cason Wallace declares for the NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman Cason Wallace has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

“When NCAA tournament time came, I wanted to give everything I had,” Wallace said in an announcement through ESPN. “Coach Calipari was always there for us; when we lost, he took the blame. He taught me that it was a privilege to play the game.”

Wallace was an All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team selection after ranking among the league leaders in assists per game (2nd), assist-to-turnover ratio (4th) and steals per game (4th). He also finished third in program history for a freshman with 63 steals. His eight steals against Michigan State in the Champions Classic tied for the most in a single game in UK history.

Wallace had 21 points, four assists, two steals and a career-high nine rebounds against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament in his final game for the Wildcats.

The NBA Draft Combine will take place May 15-21 and the 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22.

“Close my eyes and think about where I come from when I’m performing” 🤝🏾🫡 pic.twitter.com/JsNquDJu05 — Cason Wallace (@wallace_cason) April 1, 2023

