‘We’re resilient and strong’: Isom IGA reopens after being damaged by historic flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eight months following the historic flood that ravaged numerous businesses across the region, one hometown grocery store opened its doors once again.

The Isom IGA in Letcher County welcomed shoppers for the first time on Saturday after the store was damaged in July’s flood.

Given that this is the closest grocery store for many Letcher Countians, shoppers were excited to be back.

“We’re so excited for this to be back in our county, our town, our neighborhood; there’s a lot of heart in Letcher County and this helps us to show other people that we’re resilient and strong,” said Renna Sexton, an Isom local.

The Isom IGA is open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.

