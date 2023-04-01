‘We’re resilient and strong’: Isom IGA reopens after being damaged by historic flood

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eight months following the historic flood that ravaged numerous businesses across the region, one hometown grocery store opened its doors once again.

The Isom IGA in Letcher County welcomed shoppers for the first time on Saturday after the store was damaged in July’s flood.

Given that this is the closest grocery store for many Letcher Countians, shoppers were excited to be back.

“We’re so excited for this to be back in our county, our town, our neighborhood; there’s a lot of heart in Letcher County and this helps us to show other people that we’re resilient and strong,” said Renna Sexton, an Isom local.

The Isom IGA is open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s over 100 arcade games, a bowling alley, laser tag and a whole lot more. Something for...
Doors open for Lexington’s new option for family fun
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
One dead after Scott Co. crash
Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and High Winds Likely
For some advocates, it’s been nearly 10 years since they started working towards legalizing...
What does new medical cannabis law mean for Kentuckians?
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Perfection! Transy women complete unbeaten season, win DIII national championship
Perfection! Transy women complete unbeaten season, win DIII national championship
Hiker injured by falling branch in Powell County
WATCH | Hiker injured by falling branch in Powell County
One man dies in rollover accident
WATCH | One man dies in rollover accident
28th annual Save A Lot Raceday gives back to community members in need