Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Multiple Weather Makers Create a Soggy Start to the Week
Tracking multiple weather makers, next week, which will spark showers and storms through...
Tracking multiple weather makers, next week, which will spark showers and storms through Wednesday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple weather makers, next week, which will spark showers and storms through Wednesday. Our best chances arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure takes control, on Thursday, engineering a nice end to the week.

Highs warm to the lower 80s by Tuesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

