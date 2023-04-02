Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple weather makers, next week, which will spark showers and storms through Wednesday. Our best chances arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure takes control, on Thursday, engineering a nice end to the week.

Highs warm to the lower 80s by Tuesday.

