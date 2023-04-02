Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Multiple Weather Makers Create a Soggy Start to the Week
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple weather makers, next week, which will spark showers and storms through Wednesday. Our best chances arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.
High pressure takes control, on Thursday, engineering a nice end to the week.
Highs warm to the lower 80s by Tuesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
