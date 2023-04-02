Lexington firefighters investigate large structure fire

Two homes were damaged in this fire. One of the houses reportedly has extensive damage, leaving...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that happened on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched shortly before noon on Sunday for a report of a structure fire at 3357 Sweet Clover Lane. Upon arrival, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house. Additional units were dispatched to help get the fire under control.

Two homes were damaged in the fire. One of the houses reportedly has extensive damage, leaving a family of nine displaced. According to officials, all nine members of the family were home at the time that the fire started. The second house had exterior damage, but none inside.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

