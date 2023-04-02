Lexington police investigate Sunday morning shooting, one injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers say that the shooting happened shortly after 3:30 AM in the 2100 block of Tamarack Drive. When police arrived, they found one adult male who had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that they currently do not have details regarding a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.