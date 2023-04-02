Partial building collapse closes road in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather ripped through the region Saturday afternoon.

Center Street in Catlettsburg is closed from 24th Street to 26th Street due to a partial building collapse.

Emergency Management officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured or how extensive the damage is.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.