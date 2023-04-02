Partial building collapse closes road in Boyd County

Center St in Catlettsburg is closed from 24th Street to 26th Street due to a partial building...
Center St in Catlettsburg is closed from 24th Street to 26th Street due to a partial building collapse.(Boyd County Emergency Management)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather ripped through the region Saturday afternoon.

Center Street in Catlettsburg is closed from 24th Street to 26th Street due to a partial building collapse.

Emergency Management officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured or how extensive the damage is.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s over 100 arcade games, a bowling alley, laser tag and a whole lot more. Something for...
Doors open for Lexington’s new option for family fun
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
One dead after Scott Co. crash
For some advocates, it’s been nearly 10 years since they started working towards legalizing...
What does new medical cannabis law mean for Kentuckians?
Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and High Winds Likely
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting
Investigation underway in officer-involved shooting
PRESTONSBURG BUILDING COLLAPSE
Apartment building collapses in downtown Prestonsburg due to strong wind
The Kentucky Theater welcomes Transylvania fans to a watch party
The Kentucky Theater welcomes Transylvania fans to a watch party
Perfection! Transy women complete unbeaten season, win DIII national championship
Perfection! Transy women complete unbeaten season, win DIII national championship