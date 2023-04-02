Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One adult male was transported to the hospital after crews extricated him from the vehicle. He...
One man dies in rollover accident
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
One dead after Scott Co. crash
For some advocates, it’s been nearly 10 years since they started working towards legalizing...
What does new medical cannabis law mean for Kentuckians?
Officer-involved shooting
Investigation underway in officer-involved shooting
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a Norfolk Southern train collided with a pickup truck...
82-year-old man killed in southern Ky. train crash

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick
Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
"'Dungeons and Dragons" tops "John Wick" in the box office this weekend
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Woman escapes death after tree falls on home