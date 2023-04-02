Strong winds cause damage in communities across Floyd County

The roof of the Triangle Market in Martin, Ky. was ripped off and carried several yards down...
The roof of the Triangle Market in Martin, Ky. was ripped off and carried several yards down KY-122.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As winds whipped through the region on Saturday, several communities in Floyd County were impacted by wind damage.

Around midday, the Triangle Market in Martin had its roof ripped off and carried down KY-122, causing road closures and minor damage to parked cars.

“It’s blown a lot of debris out onto KY-122 and KY-1428. It’s damaged a few vehicles,” said Deven Hutchinson, a firefighter for the city of Martin.

Soon after the incident in Martin, winds brought down powerlines in the Warco community, just minutes away near the Floyd County Community Center, which closed a portion of KY-80.

Police and fire crews in the area responded along with linemen crews who worked to reopen the road around 2:45 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., crews in Prestonsburg were dispatched after winds heavily damaged an apartment building in the downtown area, but officials confirmed that nobody was injured.

“Our fire department was on it quick,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “Our fire department and police department had the scene cleared within 4 minutes. They made sure the apartments were cleared.”

First responders added road closures and delays could be possible into early Sunday morning.

“A lot of the roads, side roads, county roads, will be shut down a majority of the day just due to debris and trees and power lines and it’s something to look at all the way up until the early hours of tomorrow morning,” said Hutchinson.

County officials also said that teamwork between fire, police, and electric companies across the county was paramount in situations such as this. Adding that, if you do find yourself in a dangerous situation, call 911 immediately.

“If there’s a situation, just call 911, they’ll get right on it, trust me,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “Our phone’s blown up all day. I’d say we’ve had probably over 100 calls today to the 911 center here in Prestonsburg.”

Williams added that as of 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, nearly 25 percent of Floyd County homes were without power.

To see more information on power outages across the region, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s over 100 arcade games, a bowling alley, laser tag and a whole lot more. Something for...
Doors open for Lexington’s new option for family fun
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
One dead after Scott Co. crash
For some advocates, it’s been nearly 10 years since they started working towards legalizing...
What does new medical cannabis law mean for Kentuckians?
Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and High Winds Likely
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting
Investigation underway in officer-involved shooting
Center St in Catlettsburg is closed from 24th Street to 26th Street due to a partial building...
Partial building collapse closes road in Boyd County
PRESTONSBURG BUILDING COLLAPSE
Apartment building collapses in downtown Prestonsburg due to strong wind
The Kentucky Theater welcomes Transylvania fans to a watch party
The Kentucky Theater welcomes Transylvania fans to a watch party