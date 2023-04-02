VIDEO: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in connection to stolen trailer

LAUREL THEFT SUSPECTS
LAUREL THEFT SUSPECTS(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Keaton Hall
Apr. 2, 2023
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying suspects in connection with a stolen dump trailer.

The trailer was reportedly stolen from the property of Wildcat Pawn and Gun at around 3:30 p.m. on March 31.

There is a $500 cash reward for information related to the case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

