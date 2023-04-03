Crews searching Kentucky River for missing Indiana man

An extensive search operation is underway along the Kentucky River.
An extensive search operation is underway along the Kentucky River.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An extensive search operation is underway along the Kentucky River.

Crews of firefighters, police and others are on their third day of searching for a 27-year-old Indiana man along the Kentucky River in southern Jessamine County.

We are told that evidence was discovered in the High Bridge area of Jessamine County, which leads investigators and others to believe the man could be somewhere in this area.

A boat was put into the river just after 10 Monday morning with search and rescue personnel on board.

The Jessamine County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office and Fish and Wildlife are all participating in the search.

So far, not much is being said about the circumstances that led to the man being reported as missing.

There are challenges being faced with the river in the state it is in. All the recent rain has caused the river to be higher and to move more swiftly.

Crews could be searching for most of this week.

