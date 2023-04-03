EKY native inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - Another Eastern Kentucky native has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Patty Loveless, who grew up in Pike County, joined Tanya Tucker and Bob McDill as the three inductees named in an announcement by the Country Music Association.

The Academy of Country Music awarded Patty Loveless as the “Female Vocalist of the Year” multiple times.

She also won awards at the Grammy’s, taking the crown for “Best Country Collaboration with Vocals” in 1999 and “Best Bluegrass Album” in 2011.

