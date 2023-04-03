Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky launches new program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky is launching a new campaign aimed at improving the health of Kentuckians.

It’s called ‘Raise Your Guard Kentucky.’

Monday’s press conference with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky focused on what people can do to reduce the prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease. They say they saw a spike in these ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While Kentuckians have long struggled with chronic diseases, we don’t have to accept this as the status quo,” said President and CEO of Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, Ben Chandler.

Chandler says the way we do this is by adopting healthy habits.

“What really takes care of what ales us is how we live day-to-day,” said Chandler.

Medical professionals like Dr. Lee Dossett with Baptist Health say simple things like eating better, getting more sleep and moving our bodies more can help us fight off the next virus or chronic disease.

“You don’t have to be perfect on all of these, but if you can improve each thing by a little bit, it’s really going to pay off as you get older,” said Dr. Dossett.

Chandler says one of the goals of the ‘raise your guard, Kentucky’ campaign is to bring awareness to a reality some Kentuckians may not even know about.

“We lead the entire nation in cancer, and some of those cancers are preventable. We have one of the highest diabetes rates. Our rates for obesity is high, and we’re one of the top states for cardiovascular disease,” said Chandler.

Dr. Dossett says patients with chronic illnesses are the driving force behind the majority of their hospitilizations and ER volume. This was especially true, he says, during the pandemic.

“I’m not talking about people in their 70s and 80s and 90s. These are 40, 50, 60-year-olds,” Dr. Dossett said. “So it’s the younger population for sure.”

‘Raise Your Guard, Kentucky’ is geared toward all ages and includes videos featuring people from across the state. In each video, they share their ‘why’ and the way they stay healthy.

Dr. Lacretia Dye is one of them. She’s found yoga as a way to focus on herself both physically and mentally.

“for us to deal with the physical wellness we need to absolutely deal with our mental wellness,” said Dye. “Part of the mental wellness and the mental health for all of us is being able to say we need connection and we need people.”

Dye says finding community groups to get involved in is another great way to improve your overall well-being.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky encourages everyone to check out the videos associated with their campaign and share them on social media. You can find them on their website.

