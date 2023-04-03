Georgetown Street area preparing for ‘summer kick off’ at Douglass Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the Georgetown Street neighborhood, spring break in Fayette County is like a summer kick off.

President of the Georgetown Street Area Neighborhood Association, Stephen Overstreet, said the mission of their group is to make the neighborhood the best it can possibly be. He wants to see more people move to the area and join their community.

They host a number of events at Douglass Park. Their goal is to keep the park “bubbling” with action. Some of their events include Jazz nights, movie nights, church at the park, and even roller-skating activities.

“We hear our neighbors tell us all the time, ‘thank you for what you’re doing. This is great. This is beautiful.’ I get calls all the time asking who’s the band Thursday because I’ve got to be there. I’ve got to be in Douglass Park,” Overstreet said.

Over the past decade, he says he’s seen the park transform.

" I started my community service work at Douglass Park in 2012. I went to the park after I moved back to West End, and my daughter and I went up there. There was not a lot of activity, and not a lot of things going on. I found out there were bad things going on in the park and things needed to be changed,” Overstreet said. “The idea was to bring activities to the park and bring positivity to the park.”

With the support of the community, he said they’ve seen crime and violence drop in the area.

“Now we have nothing but families and children in the park, the bad stuff has gone away. So, we can see that our programming has made a positive impact in our park.”

Starting April 3rd, they will be hosting an “adopt the park” event, where different organizations will take the time to speak with children and set up activities from 12pm to 4pm. Overstreet said, with spring break underway, this gives parents an opportunity to bring their children to the park.

With block parties, forums, and other celebrations coming up this summer, they’re looking for a little help from the community. You can donate to the Georgetown Street Area Neighborhood Association on their GoFundMe page.

