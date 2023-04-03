Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer with storm chances

Very warm temps
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first part of the week will be loaded with warmer temperatures. Storms will blow through midweek and spark more severe weather.

These next few days look absolutely delightful as far as temperatures are concerned. Your normal highs are supposed to come in around 63 degrees and we’ll see those numbers jump to around the 70-75 degree range. It gets even warmer on Tuesday. You are looking at most areas reaching a high of 80 degrees or warmer. This is a little taste of late May to early June.

A cold front will plow into the region on Wednesday evening. There’s a chance that we see some strong to severe thunderstorms. Gusty winds will be blowing through the region for most of the day. Those storms will feature the possibility of strong elements as the front clears the area. Things to be on the lookout for are damaging winds, some hail, and even a few spinning storms. Plenty to watch as these storms develop!

Take care of each other!

