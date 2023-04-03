Lexington city leaders work to ensure kids are fed during spring break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City leaders gathered in Lexington parks Monday morning, making sure the children of Fayette County had a hot meal on their first day of spring break.

They say this is just one step towards making sure kids are safe in Lexington.

“We’ve got people out here that really really are so excited that children all over Lexington, they’re coming to the first district parks, but everybody all over Lexington will be able to be fed,” said Councilmember Tayna Fogle.

While Fayette County students are on spring break, the First District Council Office will be in five parks making sure kids get lunch.

“This is personal for me because I grew up in this district, and I remember the lunches that were provided to us,” said Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. “That makes us healthy, that makes us stronger, it makes us better in school and better people, and we are living proof of that.”

Community leaders say efforts like this are important for making sure kids feel safe.

“Having a safe place where you feel like you can go and enjoy your time, I think that’s imperative,” said Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Coordinator Ricardo Franklin. “So just keeping building up this and being welcoming in our parks, I think that’s a big step, and I think this peace walk exemplifies what we want to see in our parks.”

“Kids are the future. When you think of a park, you think of kids laughing. You think of families enjoying a day in the park. So to me, that’s what makes me want kids to come to this event,” Franklin said.

This year’s Peace Walk will begin on April 22 at 2 p.m.

Kids can receive a hot meal at Coolavin, Castlewood, Charles Young, Dunbar Center and Winburn parks from 11-1 every day this week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.