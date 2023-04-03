Lexington family displaced after house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington house fire has displaced 10 people living inside.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon on Sweet Clover Lane in the Polo Club neighborhood.

Now, one woman, who was housing three biological children, grandchildren, plus three adopted kids, has to pick up the pieces and start all over.

Sunday afternoon, Starler Fish’s rented six-bedroom house caught fire.

“I heard alarms going off. I went downstairs. I seen fire in the kitchen. It was black smoke, and all I could do was scream, yell, hit on the doors waking my kids up, get them out the house,” said Fish.

Inside the home was Fish, her 23-year-old son, his wife and their two kids, plus Fish’s two biological children one of whom is autistic and her three adopted children.

A total of 10 people were inside, and they all got out safely, but just about everything was destroyed.

“Like, literally, we came out with the clothes on our back, nothing. No shoes. None of my kids have shoes. I’m working on it. It’s like we gotta start over,” Fish said.

Fish is looking at her stove as a possible cause. She says in the past, the stove has malfunctioned, turning itself on without anyone touching it.

“So I have a Ring camera, and I went back to look at my Ring camera to see right before this fire started,” said Fish. “My daughter-in-law was in the kitchen, but when you zoom in to look at the stove, the stove wasn’t on. No lights were on the stove, then the next thing I see was all black from where...(smoke).”

Fish’s car is unscathed, but she can’t drive it because her key fob is destroyed. She says that it will cost $400 to replace.

Fish, who has supported so many, now needs support, and she’s getting it from her cousin Jamie Floyd.

“It’s going to make me cry just even thinking about it,” Floyd said. “Our family is close-knit. We stick by each other when you call. We’re there.”

Fish says she’s going to follow up with the appliance store that sold her the stove.

The Lexington fire department has ruled the house fire accidental.

If you would like to help the Fish family, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

