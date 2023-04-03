One arrested after Scott Co. chase ends in crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has been arrested after a car crash in Lexington.

Police say that just before 2 Monday afternoon, officers were informed that Scott County Sheriff and Georgetown Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.

The car went into Lexington.

Officers were not part of the pursuit but assisted when the driver crashed.

One person was taken into custody.

Their name and charges they are facing have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.

