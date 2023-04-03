Police identify man who fell off the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Police: Man found dead after falling off the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The man who died after falling off of the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge has been identified, Covington police say.

William J. Ramos II, 29, of Cincinnati, was walking in the roadway when he sat down on the bridge’s concrete divider and fell over the edge, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.

An officer on duty saw Ramos fall from the bridge to the parking lot below around 2 a.m., Bradbury said.

An ambulance was called, but the man did not survive, Covington police said.

Bradbury says the fall appears to have been accidental and alcohol may have played a role.

Ramos’ family has been notified of his death.

