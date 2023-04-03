Police investigating deadly Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Franklin County.

It happened early Monday morning on westbound I-64.

Deputies say a pedestrian and multiple cars were involved.

The coroner identified the victim as an adult male.

We don’t know what exactly led up to the crash.

The road was closed for hours. It reopened around 8:30 a.m.

This story is developing.

