Police investigating human remains found in Fleming County

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating human remains found in Fleming County.

KSP says troopers responded to 520 Fountain Ave on Sunday. They say troopers located human remains upon arriving at that address.

The remains have been sent to Frankfort to the Medical Examiners’ Office for identification.

They say foul play is not suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If you have any information relating to this incident, you are asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 8 at 606-784-4127.

