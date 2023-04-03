Police: Man charged with abuse after allegedly using cattle prod on children

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges after police say he used a device meant for cows on two children.

On Friday, deputies responded to a home on Littontown Road around 10:15 a.m. to arrest the man living there on active warrants.

During an earlier investigation involving the Department for Community Based Services, police discovered the suspect in the case, Anthony Jones, 32, of East Bernstadt, was accused of using an electric cattle prod on two children to discipline them.

Deputies say they believe it happened multiple times.

He is facing several counts of criminal abuse and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Jones is being held on two cash bonds of $2,500 each.

