Pulaski County High School football player dies

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook(Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A southern Kentucky high school football player has died.

Pulaski County High School football player Andrew Dodson died on Monday.

KHSAA posted a statement on social media about his passing.

Dodson played the tight end and defensive end position for the Maroons in his junior season.

Dodson’s cause of death has not been released.

This story is developing.

