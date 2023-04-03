Pulaski County High School football player dies

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A southern Kentucky high school football player has died.

Pulaski County High School football player Andrew Dodson died on Monday.

KHSAA posted a statement on social media about his passing.

Dodson played the tight end and defensive end position for the Maroons in his junior season.

Dodson’s cause of death has not been released.

This story is developing.

