Reviewing bills not passed in Kentucky’s legislative session

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As the final day of Kentucky’s legislative session has come and gone, We look back in review of some bills that did not make it out of the house.

Those bills are Senate bill 270, regarding Juneteenth National Freedom Day, and Senate Bill 63, better known as The CROWN act.

Senate bill 270 would make June 19th a state holiday for employees.

“Senate bill 270 would have recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday meaning state workers would have that day off and state offices would be closed.”

The bill was introduced to the Senate in February, but was not passed.

Another abandoned bill was Senate bill 63, which is more commonly known as The CROWN act.

This bill efforted to protect people from various cultures from discrimination based on certain hairstyles.

“The CROWN act is really just affirming that the hair that grows on your head is the hair that grows naturally from your head and you should be able to exist in public spaces with that hair without any discrimination.”

Similarly to Senate bill 270, this act was introduced in February but also did not pass.

Executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky, Amber Duke shared that she was disappointed in how the session ended, but expected this outcome.

“It is disappointing to not see this bill move this session, but it’s also not surprising,” shares Duke.

She says that although progress on these bills was not how she expected, she thinks it’s important to continue advocating for these rights.

“We plan to go back to the general assembly each and every year with our own priorities,” shared Duke.

In hopes that next session will be positive for these bills if introduced again.

Which legalized medical marijuana and House bill 5, granting a tax break to the bourbon industry.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.