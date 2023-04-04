Baseball Wildcats crack Top 10 rankings

UK hosts Dayton on Tuesday
UK's Hunter Gilliam takes a cut against Missouri.
UK's Hunter Gilliam takes a cut against Missouri.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The UK baseball Wildcats are ranked as high as No. 9 this week, thanks to their sweep of Missouri over the weekend.

Perfect Game has the Cats ranked No. 9. D1 Baseball, Baseball America and the coaches’ poll have UK ranked No. 10.

With eight wins in their first nine SEC games, the Wildcats (25-3) are off to their best start in league play in school history.

In seven series so far this season, UK has won all seven, including sweeps over Indiana St., Southern Illinois, Mississippi State and Missouri.

The Wildcats host Dayton at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

