Cannabis bar set to open in Lexington

The bar is named the CannaBuzz Bar and will open this month in the Distillery District.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cannabis bar is planning to open in Lexington.

The bar is named the CannaBuzz Bar and will open this month in the Distillery District.

The bar will allow patrons to purchase CBD products and order menu items infused with different cannabinoids.

“Kentucky is not just bourbon and horses, but it also has hemp and cannabis in the mix,” said co-owner Annie Rouse.

It can be questionable how an institution like this is even legal, but Rouse assures people that they are following all the rules.

”Technically, hemp is cannabis, so that’s why we call it ‘cannabuzz.’ So we’re completely operating within the legal hemp rules,” said Rouse.

The bar will have multiple sections, including an elixir bar and an outdoor backlot area.

“The doors open through Manchester Street and flow straight throughout into the back lot, which we will have food trucks, another bar, and just a great place for gathering,” said Rouse.

While construction is still in progress now, the bar will be fully opened in the summertime.

Until then, the bar welcomes the public to an official soft opening on April 20.

Governor Beshear signed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. That law doesn’t go into effect until 2025.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Dodson
Southern Ky. community mourning loss of high school football player
One person has been arrested after a car crash in Lexington.
One arrested after Scott Co. chase ends in crash in Lexington
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Franklin County.
25-year-old pedestrian killed in Franklin Co. crash
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company's use, enforcement of noncompetes
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company’s use, enforcement of noncompetes
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region

Latest News

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Political experts respond to Trump Arraignment
Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon.
Jack Harlow to give deposition in trial of bartender’s death at Louisville nightclub
Courtney Young
Woman arrested in connection with 2022 Lexington homicide
Andrew Dodson
Funeral arrangements set for Ky. teen who died after an injury from a football scrimmage