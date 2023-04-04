Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a day straight out of late May or early June as temps soar ahead of a potent storm system. This brings the potential for some strong and severe storms, especially late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Highs today are generally in the 80-85 degree range for much of the state as a gusty southwest wind kicks in. This may be accompanied by a few showers and storms this morning and early afternoon.

Today features another massive severe weather outbreak to our west. Tornadoes and damaging wind will be likely in some of the same areas hardest hit on Friday. There’s a low-end risk for a few strong or severe storms in western Kentucky today.

This system is slowing down and that means a REALLY warm Wednesday. Temps should be back into the 80-85 degree range for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

The threat for severe storms then moves into our region late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday where much of the region is now under the Enhanced Risk.

The cold front presses through here Wednesday night and early Thursday, bringing chill air into the region.

