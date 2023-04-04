Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s blooms are bursting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the sure signs of spring is the blooming of 100,000 tulips at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

“Zoo Blooms” also features more than a million daffodils, hyacinths, flowering trees and shrubs.

There is no additional charge to see the blooms - it’s included in the price of admission.

FOX19 NOW’s photojournalist Jason Maxwell has a look the spectacular display.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.