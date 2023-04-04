Funeral arrangements set for Ky. teen who died after an injury from a football scrimmage

Andrew Dodson
Andrew Dodson((Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky community is preparing to say goodbye to a high school football player who passed away after being injured in a practice game.

Andrew Dodson died on Monday after an injury in a football scrimmage Friday.

Friends say he will be remembered for his faith and his love of family.

It’s been a very difficult few days for people in the very close night communities in Pulaski County. It’s heartbreaking, and his friends say this is something they never expected, especially with someone so young.

“He was the happiest kid I ever met. He carried great passion with everything he did,” said Nate Unthank, a friend of Dodson’s.

Pulaski County School officials released a statement Tuesday saying that they are encouraging students to speak with youth counselors, leaders and each other in the coming days, and as school starts back next week, they will have them available also.

The Dodson family released a statement on Tuesday”

We are absolutely heartbroken. Andrew was full of life and love. He loved his family, he loved his friends, he loved football, but above all he loved His Savior. This weekend we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and because of Andrew’s faith in Jesus and what He accomplished for all of us on the cross by defeating death through His own death and resurrection we are confident that we will see Andrew again. We want to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Funeral services for Andrew Dodson will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the Center for Rural Development, with visitation Thursday at 5:30 and again Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Dodson
Southern Ky. community mourning loss of high school football player
One person has been arrested after a car crash in Lexington.
One arrested after Scott Co. chase ends in crash in Lexington
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Franklin County.
25-year-old pedestrian killed in Franklin Co. crash
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company's use, enforcement of noncompetes
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company’s use, enforcement of noncompetes
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region

Latest News

A Pulaski County couple says someone dumped a truckload of trash near their lakeside home.
Pulaski Co. couple concerned about lakeside dump site
Almost 8 million high school students are involved in sports each year, with 57% of students...
Report: Number of head and neck-related sports injuries on the rise
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan...
Good Question: if President Trump is convicted, will his Secret Service protection be permanently revoked?
Barbasol Championship
Tickets for Barbasol Championship now on sale