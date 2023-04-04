Good Question: if President Trump is convicted, will his Secret Service protection be permanently revoked?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arraignment of former President Donald Trump is leading to a lot of questions, including one from a viewer.

For today’s good question, Michael asks, “If former President Donald Trump is convicted, will his Secret Service protection detail be permanently revoked?”

Michael, the simple answer is no. He would most likely keep it. That’s because US Code has a list of people the Secret Service is authorized to protect. That includes “Former Presidents and their spouses for their lifetimes, except that protection of a spouse shall terminate in the event of remarriage.”

If President Trump had been convicted by the Senate after one of the two times he was impeached and then removed from office, he could have lost his post-presidential benefits. Both of those votes in the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority required by the Constitution.

So, unless Congress changes the law, the former President would still be entitled to that protection for the rest of his life.

