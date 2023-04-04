Jack Harlow to give deposition in trial of bartender’s death at Louisville nightclub

Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon.
Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville rapper Jack Harlow has been ordered to record a deposition in the trial of his DJ, who is accused of shooting and killing a Louisville bartender back in 2021.

Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon, who was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence for his alleged role in the death of Kasmira Nash at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on May 1, 2021.

O’Bannon is accused of shooting a weapon inside the club which ended up killing Nash.

His attorneys claimed the shooting was in self-defense, as Nash had physically attacked O’Bannon twice before the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Nash’s family also filed lawsuits against the nightclub, now known as Zero’s Luxe Lounge, stating employees allowed people with guns to enter without being checked by security.

Attorney’s with Nash’s family stated the club’s negligence led to the shooting and Nash’s death.

Two other individuals were also injured that night and have also filed lawsuits’

O’Bannon’s jury trial is scheduled to take begin on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Dodson
Southern Ky. community mourning loss of high school football player
One person has been arrested after a car crash in Lexington.
One arrested after Scott Co. chase ends in crash in Lexington
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Franklin County.
25-year-old pedestrian killed in Franklin Co. crash
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company's use, enforcement of noncompetes
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company’s use, enforcement of noncompetes
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region