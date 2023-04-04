Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will likely reach late May to early June levels on Tuesday & Wednesday. Storms will blow through and change that on Wednesday.

It should be an excellent day for folks across Kentucky. Temperatures will spike to around 80 degrees with a mix of sun & clouds. There could be a stray shower or two develop at times today. Don’t worry about it ruining your day because those showers & storms will not be that widespread.

On Wednesday, Kentucky will experience warm conditions with temperatures reaching 80 degrees and even warmer. However, this brings the potential for strong thunderstorms, which likely develop during the evening. These storms could produce damaging winds and there’s even a hint of rotation with some of the cells that come together that evening.

Here’s what to watch for on Wednesday evening.

Winds will be gusty before storms arrive

Some of those gusts will blow in around 40 MPH

The evening hours will include a line of strong storms

Winds along the line could reach 60 MPH or higher

With some of those cells spinning, we could see tornadic activity

Despite the stormy conditions, temperatures will remain warm on Wednesday. A cold front associated with the storms will sweep through Kentucky overnight, leading to a quick cooldown on Thursday. You should see only in the 50s, a stark contrast from the previous day’s warmth. There might be a few lingering showers in eastern Kentucky through the afternoon hours. If that happens, some in the mountains might not even get out of the 40s.

Looking ahead, folks can expect a return to more seasonable temperatures in the coming days, with a mix of sun and clouds through the Easter holiday.

Take care of each other!

