Kentucky to form state-wide urban search and rescue group

Deadly tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky in December 2021.
Deadly tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky in December 2021.(WKYT)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After two major weather catastrophes in the last two years, the commonwealth of Kentucky is getting better prepared for the next one.

A Kentucky bill signed into law last Monday will help form a state-wide response team for natural disasters and other incidents requiring emergency response.

House Bill 157 passed both the House and Senate without a single no-vote.

“That tells you that the need is here and what we will gain is response time, by having one in the state,” said Jeremy Slinker, Director of Kentucky Emergency Management.

Slinker says the project has been in the works for nearly a decade.

“It’ll just open the door for a lot of opportunities in search and rescue that we currently don’t have,” he said.

During the western Kentucky tornadoes and eastern Kentucky flooding, four out-of-state urban search and rescue teams were called in to help.

“If you went into a larger scale disaster lets say like an earthquake at the New Madrid fault then it may affect multiple states,” he said. “Then those surrounding states that we depended on may not be as available as they were for some of these others.”

A report is due by December 1st with a draft of policies, procedures and regulations.

Director Slinker says they’re still formulating plans but admits, money will be their biggest hurdle.

A request for funding will come early next year.

