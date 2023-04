LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a late-night shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound on East Main Street around 11:30 Monday night.

Crews rushed him to the hospital.

He is expected to recover.

Police have not made any arrests, and they are not releasing a description of the shooter.

