Pulaski Co. couple concerned about lakeside dump site

A Pulaski County couple says someone dumped a truckload of trash near their lakeside home.
A Pulaski County couple says someone dumped a truckload of trash near their lakeside home.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County couple says someone dumped a truckload of trash near their lakeside home.

Michael Watson says he videotaped someone dumping a huge load of household garbage in the field behind him.

He said the people said they were filling in a sinkhole with, by all appearances, household garbage.

Then, early Tuesday morning, they noticed the dump was set on fire and continued to burn and smolder all day.

The Watsons say they are concerned that the garbage will see runoff into Lake Cumberland, which is near their home.

The Pulaski Solid Waste Coordinator says it is illegal to dump garbage in this manner and says he’s told the couple to contact the county attorney. The Watsons were also told the EPA was contacted about this.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Dodson
Southern Ky. community mourning loss of high school football player
One person has been arrested after a car crash in Lexington.
One arrested after Scott Co. chase ends in crash in Lexington
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Franklin County.
25-year-old pedestrian killed in Franklin Co. crash
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company's use, enforcement of noncompetes
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company’s use, enforcement of noncompetes
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region

Latest News

Almost 8 million high school students are involved in sports each year, with 57% of students...
Report: Number of head and neck-related sports injuries on the rise
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan...
Good Question: if President Trump is convicted, will his Secret Service protection be permanently revoked?
Barbasol Championship
Tickets for Barbasol Championship now on sale
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Antonio Reeves to test NBA waters, retain college eligibility