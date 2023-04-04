Report: Colts to work out Will Levis on Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will host a private workout for the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Sports Illustrated is reporting.

The Colts, who own the fourth pick of the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft, is reportedly in the market for a quarterback.

Already this week, Indianapolis has worked out Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young, and will watch Levis throw in Lexington later in the week, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Levis is projected to be a first-round pick in the draft, which begins April 27 in Kansas City.

