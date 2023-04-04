Rt. 23 closed after deadly crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Kentucky. (WSAZ) - A fatal crash has closed Rt. 23 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. near the Rt. 581 interchange south of Louisa.

Lawrence County Coroner Wes Heston, responded to a call from Lawrence County 911 concerning the wreck in the Lowmansville area of Lawrence County.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a logging truck and and a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Rt. 23 is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

The accident and death are under the investigation of the Ky State Police, Lawrence County Sheriff’s office and the Lawrence County Coroner.

