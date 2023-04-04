Rt. 23 closed after deadly crash

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Kentucky. (WSAZ) - A fatal crash has closed Rt. 23 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. near the Rt. 581 interchange south of Louisa.

Lawrence County Coroner Wes Heston, responded to a call from Lawrence County 911 concerning the wreck in the Lowmansville area of Lawrence County.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a logging truck and and a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Rt. 23 is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

The accident and death are under the investigation of the Ky State Police, Lawrence County Sheriff’s office and the Lawrence County Coroner.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Dodson
Southern Ky. community mourning loss of high school football player
One person has been arrested after a car crash in Lexington.
One arrested after Scott Co. chase ends in crash in Lexington
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Franklin County.
25-year-old pedestrian killed in Franklin Co. crash
atv crash
KSP investigating deadly ATV crash
Kentucky State Police is investigating human remains found in Fleming County.
Police investigating human remains found in Fleming County

Latest News

Lexington police are investigating a late-night shooting.
Lexington police investigating shooting on East Main Street
Strong to severe possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region
Last month, the City of Lexington announced plans for a multi-million dollar park off of...
WATCH | Good Question: How can money intended for relief and lost business be used for an unrelated use?