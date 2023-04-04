Sunday’s NCAA women’s title game draws record TV audience

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa in Sunday’s national championship game was the most-viewed NCAA women’s basketball game on record, with 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2 according to fast national numbers by Nielsen.

The total audience is a 103% jump over last year, when South Carolina defeated UConn and averaged 4.85 million on ESPN and ESPN2. The audience on Sunday at one point peaked at 12.6 million.

LSU’s first national title in women’s basketball was the first on network television since UConn’s win over Tennessee in 1995. That game averaged 7.4 million on CBS.

ESPN took over the rights to the entire tournament the following year. The previous network high for a women’s national championship game was in 2002, when UConn beat Oklahoma.

The record ratings come as the NCAA is deciding whether to separate the women’s tournament or keep it as part of the championships TV package that includes at least 24 sports. That contract expires next year, with the NCAA expected to decide the next steps in negotiations by the fall.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Dodson
Southern Ky. community mourning loss of high school football player
Officer-involved shooting
Investigation underway in officer-involved shooting
Student-athlete Zack Mason has saved lives not once, but twice this school year.
‘Right place, right time:’ Centre College student-athlete saves lives on spring break
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
For some advocates, it’s been nearly 10 years since they started working towards legalizing...
What does new medical cannabis law mean for Kentuckians?

Latest News

KSP says troopers responded to 520 Fountain Ave on Sunday. They say troopers located human...
WATCH | Police investigating human remains found in Fleming County
Last month, the City of Lexington announced plans for a multi-million dollar park off of...
WATCH | Good Question: How can money intended for relief and lost business be used for an unrelated use?
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (4/3/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (4/3/2023)
The fire happened Sunday afternoon on Sweet Clover Lane in the Polo Club neighborhood.
WATCH | Lexington foster family displaced after house fire
This map locates the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska’s Western Arctic, which the Biden...
Alaska oil plan opponents lose 1st fight over Willow project