Tickets for Barbasol Championship now on sale

Barbasol Championship
Barbasol Championship(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets for the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship are on sale now.

For the fifth time, the Barbasol Championship will bring the PGA tour to the Bluegrass this summer.

“There’s only 44 of these PGA Tour events in the world. So how cool is it to have one right here in our backyard?” said Tournament Director Darren Nelson.

Players will compete for a championship prize of close to $4 million over four days.

Starting Tuesday, you can grab your tickets to see it in person. And some Kentuckians can get them for free.

“We definitely want to support our military, veterans, first responders and our teachers and educators,” Nelson said.

Nelson says kids aged 15 and under are admitted free as well. He says it’s a great event for the whole family to come out to.

“We had a family day on Saturday. Last year on saturday morning, we had kids getting their faces painted, we had UK cheerleaders out there. Lots of fun stuff out there,” Nelson said.

They are also providing a unique experience to golfing fans.

“The access you get to these players; we call every ticket a front-row seat at the Barbasol Championship,” Nelson said. “You can get right up against the ropes. You can hear the conversations between the players and their caddies.”

Nelson hopes they will bring in people of all ages to enjoy this year’s tournament, and their footprint will continue to grow.

This year’s tournament runs from July 13 to 16.

VIP and general admission tickets are available at barbasolchampionship.com.

