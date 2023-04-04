Two facing kidnapping charges in Winchester

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are facing kidnapping charges in Winchester.

Police were out at Legacy Grove Park Monday for calls about two suspicious men looking for children.

According to their arrest citations, the two were waiting on top of a slide for kids to come to them.

One victim told police the men grabbed him and forced him to take pictures.

According to the arrest citation, one told police they picked the young child because he was “cute.”

We are still waiting to learn the full names of the suspects.

