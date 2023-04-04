Woman arrested in connection with 2022 Lexington homicide

Lexington police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting from October.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting from October.

32-year-old Courtney Young is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

Young was arrested in October on unrelated warrants.

Investigators say Young is charged in the death of 33-year-old Nicole Morton.

Morton was found dead at a home on Maple Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

