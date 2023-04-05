Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Theat This Evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another active weather day across Kentucky with rounds of strong to severe storms rumbling into the region. These storms will pack damaging winds and even the potential for a tornado or two.

Let’s hit the headlines right out of the gate:

Warm and unstable air is in place across the state today. Areas of eastern Kentucky may see temps in the 85-90 degree range this afternoon.

A few strong to severe storms develop and move into western Kentucky during the early afternoon hours.

That severe threat then moves eastward into central Kentucky by the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Damaging winds, large hail and a tornado or two will be possible. The greatest risk area is across central and western Kentucky.

Non-thunderstorm winds will be a player again today. Gusts of 40mph-50mph can’t be ruled out.

I’m also watching for a second round of heavy rain producing showers and storms to impact parts of south central and southeastern Kentucky. Some 2″-3″ amounts may show up in a few spots. That would be enough to cause some issues.

Chilly showers linger into Thursday across eastern Kentucky. Temps may struggle to get to 50 for some areas with readings in the mid and upper 50s for those with some sun.

Friday is a day where clouds and sun do battle. Temps range from the middle 50s to low 60s. I’m toying with the idea of a shower getting into the southeast at some point Friday or Saturday.

