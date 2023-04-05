Deadline for voter registration is Monday April 17

Voters can register online, mail-in, or in-person at their local county clerk's office.(WBKO)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadline for voter registration is Monday April 17 at 4:00 p.m. in order to vote in the May primaries.

“The easiest way, the most secure way to do that, is to go online to govote.ky.gov,” said Deputy Clerk with the Warren County Clerk’s Office, Kari Kunkel.

Voters can also register via mail or in person at their local county clerk’s office.

Meanwhile the application for absentee ballots has only recently just opened and is available online or via phone call to your local county clerk’s office.

“The absentee portal opened on April 1, May 2 at 11:59pm is the deadline to request that anyone who needs to request a ballot for say age, disability or illness,” Kunkel said.

The Kentucky State website lists the following qualifications to vote in the state:

  • Be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before the election.
    • Non-U.S. citizens, including U.S. nationals do not qualify.
  • Be at least 18 years old by the next General Election.
    • Kentucky law allows qualified individuals to register at 17 years of age and be able to participate in a Primary Election if the individual will be 18 years old by the General Election.
  • Not be a convicted felon (or, if convicted of a felony, the individual’s right to vote has been restored following an expungement, Executive Pardon, or Executive Order)
  • Not have been judged mentally incompetent in a court of law and have voting rights removed.
  • Not claim the right to vote outside Kentucky.

Kunkel also wanted to add that there will be three additional polling locations in Warren County, for both the May and November elections.

“We’ll still have our five early voting locations, but we have added on top of our eight locations from November that people are used to,” Kunkel said. “We’ve added three additional locations; Eastwood Baptist Church, First Baptist Church and then Smith Grove United Methodist Church.”

A full list of polling locations by county is available on the commonwealth’s website.

