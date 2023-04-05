Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool

A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.(Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities say it’s never a dull day working in Florida.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies found that out firsthand this week.

On Tuesday, Deputy Robert Santiago was called to remove an 8-foot alligator from a family’s swimming pool.

Authorities said a homeowner found the gator trying out their neighbor’s pool that afternoon.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the deputy’s reaction while working the call along with a little humor.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote, “I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking. I’m pretty sure it was ‘Oh, hell no. I didn’t sign up for this!’”

The gator was safely removed from the pool. The sheriff congratulated Santiago and a wildlife trapper, Scott Swartley, for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing kidnapping charges in Winchester.
Two facing kidnapping charges in Winchester
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company's use, enforcement of noncompetes
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company’s use, enforcement of noncompetes
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

Latest News

A large police presence surrounds Trump Tower, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago...
Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower
After the historic winds last month, Lexington Parks and Recreation workers say they are...
Lexington Parks and Rec workers say they are prepared for severe weather
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4,...
Indiana governor signs ban on gender-affirming health care for minors
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil
FILE – “Operation Cookie Monster,” the effort by law enforcement agencies in 17 countries,...
Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation