Good Question: How are schools designated Division I, Division II or Division III

For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “How are schools designated Division I, Division II, or...
For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “How are schools designated Division I, Division II, or Division III?”(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “How are schools designated Division I, Division II, or Division III?”

It mostly comes down to a school’s size and the resources they have for their athletic programs.

According to the NCAA, the 350 D1 schools average around 9,000 students each. The 310 D2 schools average 2,400. And there are actually more D3 schools, at 438, but they only average 1,700 students each.

There are requirements for the number of sports schools in each division must offer. There’s also a difference in scholarships.

D1 and D2 schools can offer athletic scholarships, while D3 schools can’t. But, the NCAA says 80% of D3 athletes receive non-athletics aid, like grants or academic scholarships.

The NCAA isn’t the only athletics conference for colleges. Others like the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA )also exist.

Schools like Georgetown College and Campbellsville University are members of the NAIA.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing kidnapping charges in Winchester.
Two facing kidnapping charges in Winchester
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company's use, enforcement of noncompetes
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company’s use, enforcement of noncompetes
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

Latest News

The club is spending its inaugural season at Georgetown College.
Lexington Sporting Club holding home opener this weekend
Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Lexington.
Police: man shot in downtown Lexington
Police: man shot in downtown Lexington
WATCH | Police: man shot in downtown Lexington
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (4/5/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (4/5/2023)