Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Strong to Severe Storms
Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms today into early Thursday.
Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms today into early Thursday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms on your Wednesday. Expect a wild wind, gusting up to 40 mph, as highs warm to the 80s.

We’ll dry out and warm up this Easter weekend.

Highs cool to the middle 40s, on Thursday, behind the front, warming back to the 70s by Tuesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

