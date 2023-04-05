Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms on your Wednesday. Expect a wild wind, gusting up to 40 mph, as highs warm to the 80s.

We’ll dry out and warm up this Easter weekend.

Highs cool to the middle 40s, on Thursday, behind the front, warming back to the 70s by Tuesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.