Lexington health official comments on recent legislation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week is National Public Health Week.

In recent years COVID-19 dominated the discussion. Now, as we move past the pandemic phase, employees with county health departments are going out into neighborhoods and addressing other issues like harm reduction, diabetes and helping people to quit smoking.

“Kentucky has so many wonderful health districts and health departments. This is a chance for all of them to put their best foot forward and put a spotlight on the work they’re doing to help people be safe and healthy throughout Kentucky,” said Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Kevin Hall.

Hall says as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are other medical issues employees within health departments can address face-to-face with the people they serve.

“Our health educators go out boots on the ground in the community talking directly to people where they are and to get the concerns that they have,” said Hall.

This is also National Minority Health Month. Hall says this is an opportunity to reach out to the most vulnerable people in Fayette County.

“We are particularly reaching out to our African American community making sure that they have access to the care that they need and how we can help connect them,” said Hall.

Hall says they are excited about the FDA allowing naloxone kits to be sold over the counter later this summer. Naloxone can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

“The more people can have access to those the more lives can be saved,” Hall said.

A new law has also been passed that decriminalizes fentanyl testing strips. It allows the user to detect if fentanyl is present in an illegal drug.

New legislation requiring all middle and high schools in the state to have one automated external defibrillator has also been signed.

“Anything you can do to save a life and have that easily accessible that’s a great thing for the people of Lexington and the people of central Kentucky,” said Hall.

Hall says at last check there have been about 20 to 25 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lexington each day and those numbers are significantly down from last year.

“That does not mean that the threat from COVID-19 has ended,” Hall said.

Hall says the health departments will be hosting a free diabetes expo on April 29 on Harry Sykes Way in Lexington. The expo will have diabetic education and cooking demonstrations.

